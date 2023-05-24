The Idol at Cannes 2023: Top 12 headlines around Blackpink member Jennie Kim, Lily-Rose Depp show

The Idol at Cannes 2023: Blackpink member Jennie Kim, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's show makes news for its explicit content which is being slammed as regressiveSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
On the show Jocelyn's career hits a low after a nervous breakdown in public. Fans were reminded of the life of Britney Spears. It is about the dark underbelly of the pop world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone is talking about the overdose of sex, kink and p*orn content on the show. The Weeknd's acting has been bashed too. Let us wait and nowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress said she does not understand why it is so problematic. She said Lily-Rose is a consenting adult in the series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jennie Kim got her own separate photo call due to demand of the press. She is bringing in Blackpink fandom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems the jury gave it a five-minutes ovation. Two episodes were screened for the critics. But the reviews are very bad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The whole cast had a gala time at the after party. Jennie Kim is also good friends with The Weeknd.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Blackpink member is being promoted as main villain of the series. Fans feel there are many scenes of Jennie. We saw seen bits in the trailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Idol was supposed to be a more feminist show. But now critics feel it is only for the male gaze. Amy Seimetz left the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sam Levinson has said the The Idol will be the show of the summer. People have trolled him for breaking down over p*rn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the series, Lily-Rose's character Jocelyn falls in love with Tedros who is a restaurant owner. He also has a cult.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Weeknd is a Grammy winning musician. Many are upset hearing about the nature of explicit content in The Idol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems there is a 'C**sock' scene where Jocelyn discovers a pic of her on Twitter with face covered with s**en.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many have come out in support of Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie Kim. They feel the actors were scammed by the makers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jane Adams has said that Lily-Rose Depp has terrific acting chops. It is said that she will be a household name after this.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
