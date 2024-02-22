The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth and other Top 10 documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer on Netflix is about a secret diary of a suspect.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths on Netflix is about a real life incident of 11 members death.

The hunt for Veerappan is about a famous smuggler who had man hunt. Watch on Netflix.

Dancing on the Grave on Amazon Prime Video is about Shakereh Khaleeli murder case.

The Kashmir Files on ZEE5 is about facts behind the tragic lives of Kashmiri Pandits.

Daughters of Destiny on Netflix is about lives of women in rural India.

Beast of Bangalore: Indian predator on Netflix is about a predator on a hunt for woman who sends cops on a wild hunt.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is a series on Netflix about Sheena Bora murder case.

Alma Matters: Inside the IIT dreams on Netflix is about middle class student who plans to clear IIT exams.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India on Netflix is about infamous tycoons of India.

