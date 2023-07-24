The Irishman to Enola Holmes: Top 10 Netflix movies that will change the way you think

This is a 2019 epic crime film directed by Martin Scorsese. The film features Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. It tells the story of Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran and truck driver who becomes involved with the Bufalino crime family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don't Look Up is a 2021 satirical sci-fi comedy film directed by Adam McKay. The star-studded cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill. The film revolves around two low-level astronomers who discover a comet on a collision course with Earth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Enola Holmes is a 2020 mystery film based on the novel of the same name by Nancy Springer. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Shawshank Redemption is a 1994 drama film directed by Frank Darabont, based on Stephen King's novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. The movie stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman and is set in a prison.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Tom Hanks as a prison guard named Paul Edgecomb, who forms a special bond with a gentle giant named John Coffey, played by Michael Clarke Duncan, on death row.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is a 2006 biographical drama film directed by Gabriele Muccino. It stars Will Smith as Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman and single father, who goes through numerous hardships while trying to secure a better life for himself and his son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roma is a 2018 drama film directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Set in the early 1970s in Mexico City, the film follows the life of Cleo, a domestic worker for an upper-middle-class family. Through Cleo's perspective, the movie explores themes of class, race, and societal changes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inception is a 2010 science fiction action film directed by Christopher Nolan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Ellen Page. It follows a skilled thief who enters the dreams of others to steal their secrets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beasts of No Nation is a 2015 war drama film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The movie stars Idris Elba as a warlord in West Africa who recruits and trains a young boy named Agu, played by Abraham Attah, to become a child soldier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Okja is a 2017 adventure drama film directed by Bong Joon-ho. The film follows a young girl named Mija, played by Ahn Seo-hyun, and her friendship with a genetically-engineered super pig named Okja. When Okja is taken away by a powerful corporation, Mija embarks on a journey to rescue her beloved friend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
