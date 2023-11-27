The Kashmir Files and more movies, series based on the Kashmir issue on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
The Kashmir Files is a heart-breaking movie set in 1990 about the treatment of Kashmiri Pandits. It uncovers a lot of pain and suffering that they had to go through, watch it on Zee5.
After the success of The Kashmir Files, in order to shed more light on the issue, The Kashmir Files: Unreported was released this year but in show format to go into more detail.
The Kashmir Files: Unreported recently released and it takes a look at conditions behind the abolition of Article 370 and includes archived footage as well. Watch on Zee5.
Shikara is one of the movies that aims to tell the untold story of the Kashmiri Pandits, it is also an unending story of love even after 30 years.
Starring Shahid Kapoor and set in Kashmir, Haider also touches on the topic of Kashmir and all the political turmoil in it as well. Stream on Netflix.
Hamid follows the story of a Kashmiri boy who is trying to connect with God after his father goes missing in a conflict area in Kashmir. Watch on Netflix.
A documentary called, Kashmir The Story goes over the history of Kashmir in great detail. Watch to know about the past and present of the region. Watch on Prime Video.
Directed by Yash Chopra, Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a romance movie on the surface level but does talk about Kashmir's societal problems. Stream on Prime Video.
Set in a disputed territory of Kashmir, it's a romance story of a hindu boy and a muslim girl. Watch Yahaan free on YouTube.
Mission Kashmir, starring Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt is a story of a son who finds out about the truth of what his step-dad did, Available on Prime VIdeo.
While, Talwar is a movie about the double homicide of the Talwar’s, but the movie still touches on several social topics like Kashmir conflicts. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
