The Kashmir Files and more Top 10 movies that received Nargis Dutt Award at the National Awards over the years
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration has now been changed to Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.
Last, it was The Kashmir Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri that received the prestigious honour.
In 2018, Kannada movie Ondalla Eradalla won the award. It was a comedy drama film about a 7-year-old boy.
Dhappa was a Marathi film that won Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration in 2018.
Assamese film Dikchow Banat Palaax helmed by Sanjib Sabhapandit won the award in the year 2016.
Nanak Shah Fakir is a biographical film narrating the story of Guru Nanak. It won in 2015.
In 2013, it was Tamil film Thalaimuraigal that won the Nargis Dutt Award at the National Awards.
In 2010, Bengali film Moner Manush was felictiated by Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. It is about a poet rescued by Muslim community.
In 2009, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's Delhi 6 won this prestigious award.
Assamese film Aai Kot Nai won it in 2008. It is a love story between Assamese girl and Naga boy.
In 2000, Anil Kapoor's movie Pukar was awarded with Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. It is on Zee5.
In 1997, Sunny Deol and other starrer Border won this award.
