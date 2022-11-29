Sanjay Suri

The actor who was born in Srinagar, reportedly spent 19 years of his life in Kashmir before his dad was killed in a terror attack and he was forced to move to Delhi.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Aamir Bashir

The actor who was born in Kashmir is best known for A Wednesday, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Sacred Games to name a few.

Source: Bollywood

Rahul Bhatt

The actor who was born in Srinagar did his Bollywood debut with Yeh Mohabbat Hai and Nayee Padosan.

Source: Bollywood

Mohit Raina

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star was born in a Kashmiri brahmin home back in Jammu.

Source: Bollywood

Zaira Wasim

The former actress was born in Srinagar and has been part of movies like Dangal, Secret Superstar, The Sky Is Pink.

Source: Bollywood

Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan's husband Kunal was born in Srinagar. The actor arived in Mumbai with his family in 1990 reportedly post the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits took place.

Source: Bollywood

Mahira Sharma

The actress completed her education in Kashmir and is rumoured to be dating Paras Chhabra.

Source: Bollywood

Anupam Kher

The veteran actor was born in a Kashmiri Pandit household. His dad was a clerk and mom was a home maker.

Source: Bollywood

Sandeepa Dhar

The Isi Life Mein actress was born in Srinagar.

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was born in Srinagar and had spent her childhood over there.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Alana is epitome of boldness in superhot bikinis

 Find Out More