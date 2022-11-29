The actor who was born in Srinagar, reportedly spent 19 years of his life in Kashmir before his dad was killed in a terror attack and he was forced to move to Delhi.Source: Bollywood
The actor who was born in Kashmir is best known for A Wednesday, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Sacred Games to name a few.
The actor who was born in Srinagar did his Bollywood debut with Yeh Mohabbat Hai and Nayee Padosan.
The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star was born in a Kashmiri brahmin home back in Jammu.
The former actress was born in Srinagar and has been part of movies like Dangal, Secret Superstar, The Sky Is Pink.
Soha Ali Khan's husband Kunal was born in Srinagar. The actor arived in Mumbai with his family in 1990 reportedly post the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits took place.
The actress completed her education in Kashmir and is rumoured to be dating Paras Chhabra.
The veteran actor was born in a Kashmiri Pandit household. His dad was a clerk and mom was a home maker.
The Isi Life Mein actress was born in Srinagar.
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was born in Srinagar and had spent her childhood over there.
