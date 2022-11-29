Alia Bhatt

The actress had a cosy time in Kashmir, shooting for her movie Raazi. She was also enjoying herself a lot with her friends.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Vicky Kaushal

The actor during the shooting of his film Raazi had spent a considerable amount of time at Aru valley.

Sana Khan

The ex-actress and her husband Mufti Anas Sayied had been to Kashmir for their adorable honeymoon.

Aditya Narayan

The singer and his wife Shweta Agarwal had been to Kashmir for their honeymoon. They took cute snaps over there.

Mahira Sharma

The actress posted a lot of snaps when she had been to Kashmir. Here, she can be seen wearing the traditional dress and posing on a shikara.

Mouni Roy

The actress had been to Gulmarg for her honeymoon diaries with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Jennifer Winget

The Beyhadh actress was seen having a ball of a time at the valley. Her snaps had gone viral on social media.

Arjun Bijlani

The actor had been on a family vacation to Gulmarg, last year.

Shehnaaz Gill

The actress dons the Kashmiri girl look like a pro. She had been to the valley to shoot for a music video.

Urvashi Rautela

The actress had gone to relax and unwind at Kashmir. She was also seen doing skiing.

