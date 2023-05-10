The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's top 10 beauty secrets
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Adah Sharma has glowy skin because she drinks a lot of water which also removes toxins from her body.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah likes to follow a total cleansing routine in her beauty regime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah uses a cleanser which is mild followed by a toner which keeps her skin free from impurities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah also likes to keep her skin moisturized.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah uses a moisturizer which is for her skin type.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah believes in using sunscreen with SPF 30.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah knows that the harmful UV rays will damage her skin and hence uses sunscreen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah also likes to exfoliate her skin twice a week reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress uses a mild scrub on her skin for exfoliation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah likes to oil her hair and does not use heat styling tools often.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who meditate to stay happy
Find Out More