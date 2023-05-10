The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's top 10 beauty secrets

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Adah Sharma has glowy skin because she drinks a lot of water which also removes toxins from her body.

Adah likes to follow a total cleansing routine in her beauty regime.

Adah uses a cleanser which is mild followed by a toner which keeps her skin free from impurities.

Adah also likes to keep her skin moisturized.

Adah uses a moisturizer which is for her skin type.

Adah believes in using sunscreen with SPF 30.

Adah knows that the harmful UV rays will damage her skin and hence uses sunscreen.

Adah also likes to exfoliate her skin twice a week reportedly.

The actress uses a mild scrub on her skin for exfoliation.

Adah likes to oil her hair and does not use heat styling tools often.

