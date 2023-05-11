The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma's top 10 stunning photos

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023

Adah Sharma does the perfect pout in a winter attire. She looks cute.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah Sharma looks hot in a purple saree with matching hair colour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah knows to pose in front of the camera like a goddess.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah looks sexy in this flower designed yellow monokini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Look at this Japanese doll, Adah in this brown attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah looks so hot in this printed chic outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah is surely looking like a warrior princess in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All you need is a colourful lehenga to rock like Adah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Long tresses, a white dress is all you need to look hot and stunning like Adah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah looks seductive in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TV actresses educational qualifications

 

 Find Out More