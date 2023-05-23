The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani's shocking and eye-opening statements [Exclusive]
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
Yogita Bihani of The Kerala Story has confessed that controversies have benefited the film's success.
She slams people demanding a ban, says ‘you are taking audience rights to watch a film’.
Yoguta Bihani sent clear message to audience that may go against a certain religion or community after watching the film
The Kerala Story is not against religion but against terrorism, stated Yogita.
She said terrorist doesn’t care about any religion they only want suicide bombers and sex slaves.
The actress stated this is happening not only in Kerala but around the world.
Yogita Bihani commented on fake number rows “it is not about 5 or 10 girls.’
The actress says the film is a lesson to girls around the world.
Yogita reveals her father was scared because of controversies around the film.
Yogita Bihani says ISIS is a national threat.
She feels it is important for us to have strong female friendships.
After TKS, Yogita has learned to stay firm on her thoughts, be vocal. and stop bowing down.
