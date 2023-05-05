The Kerala Story star cast fee, budget and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

The Kerala Story has become a controversial film as it talks about women being brainwashed to join ISIS. The numbers courted controversy and some called for a ban. 



Made on a budget of Rs 40 crores, the film is directed by Sudipto Sen. 



Talking about cast salary, Adah Sharma reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the movie. 



Sonia Balani who plays Asifa charged Rs 30 lakhs as per reports. 



Siddhi Idnani, playing Geetanjali, also charged Rs 30 lakhs for the movie.



Yogita Bihani, who plays Nimah took home Rs 30 lakh as well, state reports.



Vijay Acharya is also a cast member and he reportedly took home Rs 25 lakhs.



Pranay Pachauri is also a part of The Kerala Story and he reportedly took home Rs 20 lakhs. 



Pranav Misshra earned a pay cheque of Rs 15 lakh as per reports. 



