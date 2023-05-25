The Kerala Story and more Bollywood films that exposed the horrors of terrorism

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2023

Horrific

There have been many Bollywood movies that have shown the horrific activities of terrorism.

Terrorism

Take a look at Bollywood movies that showcased the brutalities of terrorism.

The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is about women being converted and made to join ISIS terrorist groups.

Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh is about a young medical student joining Indian Police Service after his brother is killed by terrorists.

Dil Se

Dil Se is about a radio broadcaster's love for a woman who is actually a terrorist.

Black Friday

Black Friday is about the investigations related to the 1993 serial Bombay bomb blasts.

Aan Men At Work

Aan Men At Work is about DCP Patnaik and his team fighting politicians.

Baby

Baby is about a counter-intelligence unit learning about a madman who wants to strike India.

Major

Major is on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who got martyred in the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.

A Wednesday

A Wednesday is about a police officer who sees a case which never gets filed, about a man and a Wednesday.

The Attacks of 26/11

The Attacks of 26/11 is about the terrorists who come to Mumbai for war.

Black And White

Black And White is about a spy who is living in a home disguised.

