Top 10 Bollywood movies inspired by real life events

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that are inspired by real life eventsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
A journalist explores if an Australian missionary Graham Staines illegally converting people to Christianity.
It is a cinematic presentation of the 2016 URI attacks.
An innocent man Sarabjit unknowingly crosses the Indo-Pak border and is jailed. His sister fights all her life to get justice.
A Man carves a road through a mountain after his wife passes away.
A successful businessman helps Indians escape Kuwait after Iraq invades.
Story of a tutor who helps 30 underprivileged students to clear JEE exams.
A flight attendant Neerja Bhanot dies while protecting passengers during a flight hijack.
Investigating journalist seeks justice for Jessica who was killed by the son of an influential politician.
Ahmed Omar Sheikh is convicted of kidnapping and murdering a Wall Street Journal reporter.
