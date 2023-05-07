Top 10 Bollywood movies inspired by real life events

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that are inspired by real life events

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

The Least of these: The Graham Staines Story

A journalist explores if an Australian missionary Graham Staines illegally converting people to Christianity.

the kerala story

Uri: The Surgical Strike

It is a cinematic presentation of the 2016 URI attacks.

Sarabjit

An innocent man Sarabjit unknowingly crosses the Indo-Pak border and is jailed. His sister fights all her life to get justice.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man

A Man carves a road through a mountain after his wife passes away.

Airlift

A successful businessman helps Indians escape Kuwait after Iraq invades.

Super 30

Story of a tutor who helps 30 underprivileged students to clear JEE exams.

Neerja

A flight attendant Neerja Bhanot dies while protecting passengers during a flight hijack.

No One Killed Jessica

Investigating journalist seeks justice for Jessica who was killed by the son of an influential politician.

Omerta

Ahmed Omar Sheikh is convicted of kidnapping and murdering a Wall Street Journal reporter.

