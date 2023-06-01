The Kerala Story and more top 10 movies that were box office hits despite controversies

Here is the list of Bollywood controversial movies that achieved success at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023
The film sparked controversies stating it is set against the Muslim religion. People also called it a propaganda film yet it crossed over RS 200 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film faced controversies regarding the facts shown in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of controversies surrounded this black comedy film yet it was successful at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was claimed that the film hurt religious sentiments and insulted deities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film courted controversies regarding drug issues yet it became a box office hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of controversies were sparked before the release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was accused of tampering with the facts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has insulted Islamic flag in the movie. Despite the controversy, the film was a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Controversy was around the initial Title ‘Ram Leela’ later the maker SLB changed it to Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram LeelaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG landed in controversies for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court objecting the name of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!