The Kerala Story and more top 10 movies that were box office hits despite controversies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

The Kerala Story

The film sparked controversies stating it is set against the Muslim religion. People also called it a propaganda film yet it crossed over RS 200 crore at the box office.

The Kashmir Files

The film faced controversies regarding the facts shown in the movie.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

A lot of controversies surrounded this black comedy film yet it was successful at the box office.

PK

It was claimed that the film hurt religious sentiments and insulted deities.

Udta Punjab

The film courted controversies regarding drug issues yet it became a box office hit.

Padmaavat

A lot of controversies were sparked before the release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was accused of tampering with the facts.

Raees

It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has insulted Islamic flag in the movie. Despite the controversy, the film was a hit.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela

Controversy was around the initial Title ‘Ram Leela’ later the maker SLB changed it to Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela

Oh My God

OMG landed in controversies for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

Bharat

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court objecting the name of the film.

