The Kerala Story box office day 1: Film beats The Kashmir Files and more movie collections
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
The Kerala Story despite touting controversy has made a good start at the box office.

The Kerala Story on its opening day has made Rs 8.03 crore and will be known as the next equally controversial movie like The Kashmir Files.

In terms of box office collection, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan had made Rs 55 crore on the opening day.

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan minted Rs 15.81 crore on the opening day.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar made Rs 15.7 crore on the opening day.

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa made Rs 11.2 crore on the opening day.

The Kerala Story had a good opening of Rs 8.03 crore than Akshay Kuimar's Selfiee.

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada minted Rs 6 crore on the opening day.

The Kashmir Files which was one of the most controversial movies made Rs 3.5 crore on the opening day.

While Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee minted Rs 2.55 crore on the opening day.

