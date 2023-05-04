The Kerala Story: These 10 scenes deleted to make film fit for release
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story directed by Sudipto Sen is mired in controversy.
Censor Board reportedly asked for 10 changes in the film before giving it an 'A' certificate.
A report in India Today says an interview with a former Kerala chief minister has been removed.
Reportedly, the word 'Indian' from 'Indian Communists are biggest hypocrites' dialogue has been removed.
Some dialogues and inappropriate references to all Hindu Gods have been removed or tweaked.
Dialogue referring to Communist party leaders not following puja rituals has been reportedly removed.
A tweet by AB George, a film analyst, suggests that Hindi word has been changed to 'sex slaves'.
Reportedly, the subtitles have been modified as per the film's language.
Many are calling for the ban of the film and the case is in Supreme Court.
The Kerala Story is set to release on May 5.
