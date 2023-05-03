The Kerala Story controversy: 10 points to know about Adah Sharma film row
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
The Kerala Story stars Pranav Misshra, Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Saniya Mir and more.
Directed bu Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is mired in a controversy.
The Kerala Story is about women being forced to change their religion and even join ISIS.
There was a petition filed in the Supreme Court post the release of the trailer asking for a ban.
The Supreme Court reportedly refused to entertain the request.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also slammed the makers of The Kerala Story calling it 'propoganda'.
The teaser introduction was then changed from 32000 women to a story of '3 young girls from Kerala'.
Post the release, Shashi Tharoor spoke about misrepresentation of reality.
Adah Sharma tweeted in support of the film and said that the movie is not about religion vs religion but much bigger.
The Kerala Story was screened at JNU and there is a lot of discussion around it on social media.
