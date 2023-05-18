The Kerala Story star cast real name and education qualifications
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
The Kerala Story has mired controversy ever since the trailer released.
Here's looking at the educational background of the stunning cast of The Kerala Story.
Adah Sharma played Shalini Unnikrishnan. She has studied till class 10 reportedly from Auxilium Convent High School Wadala, Mumbai.
Yogita Bihani essayed Nimah Mathew and has studied from University Of Delhi.
Sonia Balani played negative character Asifa and reportedly is a graduate.
Siddhi Idnani played Geethanjali Menon and reportedly has studied from University Of Mumbai.
Devadarshini Chetan played Shalini's mother and studied Commerce and then Applied Psychology frm reportedly Ethiraj College For Women.
Vijay Krishna essays an ISIS terrorist who has done Bachelor's In Visual Arts from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.
Pranav Mishra played the role of a terrorist and reportedly he has studied Masters In Finance Control.
Eelena Koul played Husna and studied from International Delhi Public School Jammu.
Bhavna Makhija played Hindu girl Bhagyalaxmi and has studied reportedly from Delhi Public School.
Pranay Pachauri played Rameez and reportedly is a graduate.
