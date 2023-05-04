Bollywood films that were alleged to be propaganda driven
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story is being alleged to be propaganda-driven.
Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files on Kashmiri Pandit was also alleged to be a propagnada.
The Tashkent Files is also on the list.
Thackeray starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui was alleged to be the promotional strategy of the party.
Web series Aasharam was also alleged to be propaganda driven.
With a background of Emergency, Indu Sarkar was alleged to be a propaganda film.
Movie The Accidental Prime Minister was mired in several controversies.
Ranbir Kapoor's film Sanju was deemed as propaganda movie to whitewash Sanjay Dutt's image.
Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh was also said to be a propaganda film.
Many alleged Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike was a propaganda film. Director Aditya Dhar said it was not.
