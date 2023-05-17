The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, Pathaan: Top 12 movies that got commercial and critical acclaim despite controversies
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
The Kerala Story has made close to Rs 200 crores despite immense flak from some sections
Pathaan raked in above Rs 1,000 crores GBOC though it faced protests on Bhagwa bikini
Despite being slammed as propaganda movie, The Kashmir Files (2022) made close to Rs 300 crore though it was termed as propaganda movie
A Rs 300 crore plus hit, Padmaavat led to huge protests and arson in some parts of North India by Karni Sena
Some sections of the Muslim community found Vishwaroopam offensive. Kamal Haasan had to hold a special screening
Raees (2017) also got into trouble with Shia Muslims. They had to delete one scene from the trailer
Shiv Sena threatened to halt release of My Name Is Khan (2013) after Shah Rukh Khan's comment on IPL and Pakistani players
Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday (2007) got a delayed release after three years due to PIL filed by bomb blasts accused
Mira Nair's Kama Sutra (
Mani Ratnam's Bombay (1995) was a huge hit all over India despite protests due to inter-faith love story
National Award winning film Bandit Queen (1994) saw its fair share of controversies with Phoolan Devi herself objecting to the same
Aandhi (1975) was a box office and critical hit. It was banned in the Emergency and only returned on screen in 1977
