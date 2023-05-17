The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, Pathaan: Top 12 movies that got commercial and critical acclaim despite controversies

Urmimala Banerjee

May 17, 2023

The Kerala Story has made close to Rs 200 crores despite immense flak from some sections

Pathaan raked in above Rs 1,000 crores GBOC though it faced protests on Bhagwa bikini

Despite being slammed as propaganda movie, The Kashmir Files (2022) made close to Rs 300 crore though it was termed as propaganda movie

A Rs 300 crore plus hit, Padmaavat led to huge protests and arson in some parts of North India by Karni Sena

Some sections of the Muslim community found Vishwaroopam offensive. Kamal Haasan had to hold a special screening

Raees (2017) also got into trouble with Shia Muslims. They had to delete one scene from the trailer

Shiv Sena threatened to halt release of My Name Is Khan (2013) after Shah Rukh Khan's comment on IPL and Pakistani players

Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday (2007) got a delayed release after three years due to PIL filed by bomb blasts accused

Mira Nair's Kama Sutra (

Mani Ratnam's Bombay (1995) was a huge hit all over India despite protests due to inter-faith love story

National Award winning film Bandit Queen (1994) saw its fair share of controversies with Phoolan Devi herself objecting to the same

Aandhi (1975) was a box office and critical hit. It was banned in the Emergency and only returned on screen in 1977

