Top 10 low budget movies that did whopping business at the box office
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
Uri: The Surgical strike made on a budget of Rs 25 crore collected Rs 359 crore worldwide.
The Kashmir Files was made approximately between Rs 15-25 crore and grossed Rs 340.92 crore.
Stree earned Rs 180 crore against the budget of Rs 14 crore.
Kahani was made at a budget of Rs 17 crore and banked Rs 104 crore.
Ek Villain's budget is Rs 39 crore and the film earned Rs 169 crore at the box office.
Secret Superstar was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore and made a business of Rs 965 crore.
The Kerala Story is made at a budget of Rs 15-20 crore and has already collected approx Rs 94 crore.
Andhadhun collected a whopping Rs 456.89 crore against a budget of Rs 32 crore.
Hindi Medium became a hit earning Rs 322 crore after spending Rs 14 crore in making.
Badhaai Ho collected Rs 221.44 crore against a budget of Rs 29 crore.
