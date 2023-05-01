Top 10 OTT and theatrical releases in first week of May 2023

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story movie is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 5th May 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy is all set to release on Netflix on 5th May 2023.

Queen Charlotte - A Bridgerton Story is an emotional spin-off series and is all set to release on Netflix on 4th May 2023

Watch the original drama series of Zee 5 named Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu on 5th May 2023

Watch Parambrata stepping into the shoes of Feluda in Shabash Feluda on Zee 5.

Watch the documentary on Ed Sheeran named Ed Sheeran - The Sum of It All on Disney+ Hotstar. It was released on 30th April 2023.

Watch Star Wars - Visions S2 which is anime on 4th May 2023 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch Chinese drama Novoland - Eagle Flag which is Hindi dubbed on 3rd May 2023, only on MX Player.

Watch Muoi - The Curse Returns a scary movie only on Netflix. It has released on 30th April 2023.

Watch Dimple Kapadia in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on 5th May 2023 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

