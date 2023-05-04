Adah Sharma's bikini photos that went viral amid Kerala controversy

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Even though Adah Sharma's upcoming movie The Kerala Story has touted controversy, her bikini snaps become viral in no time.

Adah is looking hot in this leopard-printed bikini.

The hot actress has made a name for herself in the south and Bollywood movies.

The seductive star Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with 1920 horror movie.

Adah with her work and hotness has managed to make a niche for herself.

Apart from The Kerala Story which is her latest offering she will also be seen in two web shows The Holiday and Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Adah keeps posting hot bikini snaps on her Instagram.

Adah never shies away from showing off her curves in bikinis.

This hot upload of Adah will leave you awestruck.

Adah is also best known for Phhir, Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke, Hasee Toh Phasee and Commando 2.

