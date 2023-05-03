The Kerala Story: Top 10 things about the film that boasts to be inspired by true events
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
The Kerala Story has been directed by Sudipto Sen and has Adah Sharma. It has been in controversy when the teaser released in November 2022.
The Kerala Story has claimed that reportedly 32,000 women from Kerala were converted to Islam and recruited by terror group ISIS.
The Censor Board has given an A certificate to the movie and reportedly deleted 10 scenes.
The trailer showcases a Hindu girl named Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is being brainwashed into Islam by her Muslim buddies.
The Kerala Story showcases Shalini's conversion from Hindu to Muslim and how she is trafficked to Pakistan.
Adah Sharma ends the trailer by saying that there have been thousands of girls from Kerala who have run away from their home.
The film is around the alleged religious indoctrination taking place in Kerala and how Christian and Hindun women are targeted by radical Islamists.
The Kerala Story claims that women were converted to Islam and were sent to Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria to fight for Islam's cause.
The Kerala Story will release on 5th May in theatres.
Producer Vipul Shah revealed that they want to highlight the issue related to human tragedy occurring in Kerala.
