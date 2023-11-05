The Lady Killer and other top 10 box office disasters of 2023
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar managed to collect Rs. 32,000 on Friday.
Salman Khan's film collected Rs. 110 crore nett.
Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey collected Rs. 8.47 crore worldwide.
Neeyat is a crime drama starring Vidya Balan and the film collected Rs. 6.9 crore nett.
Bheed collected Rs. 2.1 crore nett.
Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer collected Rs. 4.97 crore at the end of first week.
Akshay Kumar's Selfiee earned Rs. 24.6 crore nett.
Shehzada collected Rs. 37.8 crore.
Adipurush collected Rs. 32 crore.
Aditya roy Kapur's Gumrah collected Rs. 9.1 crore nett.
