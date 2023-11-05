The Lady Killer and other top 10 box office disasters of 2023

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar managed to collect Rs. 32,000 on Friday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan's film collected Rs. 110 crore nett.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey collected Rs. 8.47 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neeyat is a crime drama starring Vidya Balan and the film collected Rs. 6.9 crore nett.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bheed collected Rs. 2.1 crore nett.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer collected Rs. 4.97 crore at the end of first week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar's Selfiee earned Rs. 24.6 crore nett.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehzada collected Rs. 37.8 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush collected Rs. 32 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya roy Kapur's Gumrah collected Rs. 9.1 crore nett.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar to Jawan: Top 10 most expensive OTT deals of new movies

 

 Find Out More