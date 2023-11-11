The Legend of Hanuman season 3 to release soon on Disney Plus Hotstar, check details
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Disney Plus Hotstar announces The Legend of Hanuman Season 3, to be released in January 2024.
The previous seasons of the show are already streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and fans were surely waiting for the 3rd one to roll out.
The show revolves around the tales of Lord Hanuman. How Lord Madadev incarnated as Hanuman to serve God Ram on his quest to defeat Ravan.
Directed by Jeevan J. Kang & Navin John, the second season of the show was released two years ago so this will come as a welcoming surprise to everyone waiting.
The announcement of the show was made on the holy day of Dussehra for the newest season.
The teaser Legend of Hanuman released on 11th November, on the auspicious occasion of Chotti Diwali.
The action-packed teaser was released with a caption that says, “Diwali ke shubh avsar par, pesh hai ek jhalki, Pavan Putra Hanuman ji ki kahani ke agle padaav ki.”
Realising his limitless powers, we can see Lord Hanuman travelling to Lanka and fighting off the evil armies of Ravan.
Alongside other top castings we also see, Damandeep Singh Baggan voicing Lord Hanuman.
