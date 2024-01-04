The most awaited Horror flicks of 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Mammootty starts filming Bramayugam, his upcoming movie. The director of this horror thriller is Rahul Sadasivan.

Stree 2 will be making a come back soon to terrify the audience through the screens.

Robert Eggers takes on the iconic vampire story Nosferatu which will be thrilling to watch.

Bhediya might see a comeback this year as the last part was loved by the audience.

Starring Dakota Fanning, The Watchers explores a mystery and survival story. Four strangers are followed throughout the film as they encounter supernatural perils.

There are high chances that the fans could get a surprise in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this year.

The plot of Night Swim centers on a lady, portrayed by Oscar candidate Kery Condon, who goes swimming at night and is haunted by a ghost.

The protagonist of Imaginary returns to her childhood home and discovers that her imaginary buddy is indeed real.

