The most expensive gifts Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and family have given to each other
Shivani Pawaskar
Nita Ambani is known for her luxurious and stylish lifestyle.
The Ambanis spare no expense when it comes to showering love in terms of gifts.
Let's have a look at the most expensive gifts they lavished on each other.
Mukesh Ambani gifted his wife Nita a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge in a Tuscan sun-shade worth Rs 10 crore.
On Nita Ambani's 44th birthday, Mukesh gifted her a Rs 240 crore worth luxe private jet.
Nita Ambani gifted daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta a Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace, a 407.48-carat yellow diamond with a 229.52-carat white diamond neckpiece and 8-karat rose gold branchlets. It's worth Rs 451 crore.
On Anant's engagement with Radhika, Akash gifted him an 18K Panthère De Cartier Brooch worth Rs 1.3 crore. It is embellished with 51 sapphires, two emeralds, and 606 uncut diamonds.
Nita and Mukesh Ambani gifted personalized closets to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twist.
As per reports, the grandparents also gifted custom-made 108 gold bells representing 108 chants from Hindu Vedas.
On Anant's engagement, Mukesh Ambani gifted him a Bentley Continental GTC Speed costing Rs 4.5 crores.
While they love lavish expensive gifts on each other, they also have penchant to send exclusive, custom-made, expensive hampers to others on festivals and special occasions.
