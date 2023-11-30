The most expensive things Nita Ambani owns and uses everyday
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Nita Ambani has the best of everything. From the most luxurious home to massive car collection, she lives life Queen size.
Nita Ambani definitely owns some of the most expensive things in the world and here's a list of some of them.
Nita Ambani has a massive car collection that she uses on daily basis to commute. One of the cars she owns is Audi A9 Chameleon, it's cost is around Rs 90 crore.
Whenever Nita Ambani steps out for an event, she is dressed in designer outfits that cost a bomb. Even her casual outfits come with a hefty price tag.
Just for an event at NMACC, she wore a Gucci dress worth Rs 4.6 lakhs.
Nita Ambani does not step out without her handbag and her collection is said to be worth Rs 2.6 crores. She has bags from Prada, Jimmy Choo and more.
Did you know Nita Ambani has a Japanese Tea set that costs Rs 1.45 crores?
It is reported that Nita Ambani does not repeat her shoes twice and with that one can gauge the expensive shoe collection that she has.
It is reported that Nita Ambani has a customised lipstick collection that costs Rs 40 lakhs. She gets lipsticks customised as per outfits.
The list of other expensive things that she owns includes a private jet reportedly worth Rs 240 crore.
Nita Ambani is said to have once worn a saree worth Rs 40 lakhs that was made of diamonds and gold.
The worth of Nita Ambani's jewellery collection is said to be more than Rs 100 crore.
