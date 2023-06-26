The Most Memorable Dual Role Appearances of Ajay Devgn: In-Pics

For many of his on-screen appearances, Ajay Devgn has garnered a great deal of praise from critics.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

Ajay Devgn is an Indian actor, film director and producer who works in the Bollywood industry and is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Devgn started his film career with Phool Aur Kaante (1991). He is known for films like All The Best: Fun Begins, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Ishq, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Singham, Total Dhamaal, etc.

Action Jackson (2014)

It features Ajay Devgn in the roles of Vishi and AJ.

Bholaa (2023)

Devgn is both the lead actor of Bholaa as well as its director.

Gair (1999)

Gair is a film that features Ajay Devgn in dual role.

Hindustan Ki Kasam (1999)

Ajay Devgn has played a dual role in Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001)

It features Devgn in the dual roles of Vikram Malhotra and Rohit Verma.

