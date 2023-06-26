The Most Memorable Dual Role Appearances of Ajay Devgn: In-Pics

Ajay Devgn is an Indian actor, film director and producer who works in the Bollywood industry and is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Devgn started his film career with Phool Aur Kaante (1991). He is known for films like All The Best: Fun Begins, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Ishq, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Singham, Total Dhamaal, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com