Top 10 trending web series on Netflix this week
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
The Night Agent Season 1 is about an FBI agent named Peter Sutherland who works in the White House. What happens when his phone that never rings does the same?
Rana Naidu is the remake of American series Ray Donovan which has Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati.
Obsession: Limited Series is totally a sinister affair.
IRL- In Real Love Season 1 shows the fun dating concept online and offline.
BEEF: Season 1 is dark and has one of the best thriller content.
Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is shown to be the cold and morbid girl. Watch the top show on Netflix.
The Glory: Season 1 will make you angry seeing the injustice the protagonist goes through.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is all about anime, fighting games concept
True Beauty is a romantic comedy about a high school girl who never wants to be caught without makeup.
If you like Korean content then All of Us Are Dead: Season 1 is for you.
