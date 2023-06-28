The Night Manager 2 to Lust Stories 2: Top 10 new releases to watch this weekend on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

The Night Manager 2 will see Shaan Sengupta embarking on a dangerous undercover mission of betrayal and espionage only on Disney+ Hotstar.

The second installment of the Emmy-nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2, one of the most anticipated releases will finally stream on Netflix.

Henry Cavill will be returning to play The Witcher in the third season of the show on Netflix.

Ban Ji-eum, who can remember all her past lives, sets out to reconnect with a lost love from her 18th life on Netflix in See You In My 19th Life.

John Krasinski reprises the titular role of Jack Ryan one last time in the fourth and final season of Amazon Prime Video.

Randeep Hooda leads this investigative thriller film as Sergeant Nikhil Sharma on Jio Cinema.

Arjun Bakshi, an animal lover, discovers an illegal animal trade cell in Kolkata on Zee 5.

Afwaah starring Bhumi Pednekar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas, tells the tale of a political heiress who elopes, on Netflix.

Depicting the true nature of the glamorous and competitive world of social media influencing on Netflix.

The Promise on Lionsgate Play is a historical war drama.

Many of us love the fact that we can watch our favourite shows and movies at our will in the comfort of our homes.

The last week of June has an enticing line-up of web series and movies. Take a look at the same.

