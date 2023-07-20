Top 10 thriller movies and web series to watch on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar is an intriguing thriller web series.

Asur on Jio Cinema is a mythological thriller drama that highlights god over demons.

Bard of Blood on Netflix is a thriller espionage.

Ugly on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a struggling actor finding his missing daughter and accuses her step-father of kidnapping her.

The Girl on the Train starring Parineeti Chopra is streaming on Netflix.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a crime thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha.

Aarya on Dinsey+ Hotstar is about a woman protecting her family.

Taaza Khabar on Disney+ Hotstar follows Bhuvan Bam who is a sanitation worker and can foresee upcoming events.

Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar is a romantic thriller starring Kartik Aarya.

Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a journalist and her domestic and how their life change after a hit-and-run case.

