Top 10 thriller movies and web series to watch on OTT platforms
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar is an intriguing thriller web series.
Asur on Jio Cinema is a mythological thriller drama that highlights god over demons.
Bard of Blood on Netflix is a thriller espionage.
Ugly on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a struggling actor finding his missing daughter and accuses her step-father of kidnapping her.
The Girl on the Train starring Parineeti Chopra is streaming on Netflix.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a crime thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha.
Aarya on Dinsey+ Hotstar is about a woman protecting her family.
Taaza Khabar on Disney+ Hotstar follows Bhuvan Bam who is a sanitation worker and can foresee upcoming events.
Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar is a romantic thriller starring Kartik Aarya.
Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a journalist and her domestic and how their life change after a hit-and-run case.
