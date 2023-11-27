The Night Manager and more Top 9 web series adapted from foreign shows

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

The Netflix series Rana Naidu is adapted from Ray Donovan.

Disney+ Hotstar’s Sushmita Sen’s Aarya is adapted from Penoza.

Duranga on Zee5 is an adaptation of the Korean drama Flower of Evil.

The Night Manager streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is adapted from a British web series in the same name.

Tanaav on Sony LIV is adapted from Israel web series Fauda.

Your Honor streaming on Sony LIV is adapted from Kvodo.

Hostages streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is a remake of an Israeli series of the same name.

Netflix’s Call My Agent Bollywood is based on the French TV series Call My Agent.

The Office on Disney+ Hotstar is a recreation of the same named BBC series.

