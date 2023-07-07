Top 10 trending web series in the first half of 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Asur 2 on Jio cinema is a suspense thriller series revolving around a serial killer.
Farzi on Amazon Prime Video starring Shahid Kapoor is about counterfeiting notes.
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+ Hotstar is about powerful three women of a family running a drug business
The Night Manager is a spy thriller starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on Disney+ Hotstar.
Citadel on Amazon Prime Video starring Priyanka Chopra is a world of espionage.
Netflix series Class is about three lower-class students getting an opportunity to study at the prestigious international school in Delhi.
Scoop on Netflix is about how a journalist is accused of murdering another journalist.
Jubilee on Sonyliv is a historic drama series about cinema in new Independent India.
Rocket Boys 2 on Sonyliv is based on India scientists Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha
Romantics on Netflix is a documentary series on legacy of Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films.
