The Night Manager becomes most watched series ever on Disney Plus Hotstar; here's why we want more of Aditya Roy Kapur

The Night Manager (1 and 2) are the most watched series across Hotstar special everSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is the Hindi adaptation of John La Carre's novel. Aditya plays the accidental spySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur has left everyone amazed with an intense and polished performanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
On the show, he is a former Navy officer Shaan Sengupta who becomes a spy for Lipika Rao (Tillotama Shome)Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has always been a good-looking guy. The Night Manager did justice to his hotness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We really hope that more makers sign up Aditya Roy Kapur for such big budget projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unlike other over exposed young stars we see Aditya only when there is a project lined up. He has curiosity factor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While his acting chops might have been questioned by some, he has the perfect charm and suave quotient for certain kind of rolesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
When he gets a good director, Aditya invariably does well. The Night Manager has proved that to the world.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has a rare kind of intensity which is perfect for subtle charactersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur has always had great chemistry with all his co-stars whether it is Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra or the latest being Sobhita DhulipalaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There are many women who would buy a ticket just to see him shirtless on screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
