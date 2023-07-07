The Night Manager becomes most watched series ever on Disney Plus Hotstar; here's why we want more of Aditya Roy Kapur

Urmimala Banerjee

The Night Manager success

The Night Manager (1 and 2) are the most watched series across Hotstar special ever

Huge win

The show is the Hindi adaptation of John La Carre's novel. Aditya plays the accidental spy

Aditya Roy Kapur surprises

Aditya Roy Kapur has left everyone amazed with an intense and polished performance

Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan

On the show, he is a former Navy officer Shaan Sengupta who becomes a spy for Lipika Rao (Tillotama Shome)

Aditya Roy Kapur's looks

He has always been a good-looking guy. The Night Manager did justice to his hotness.

We want Aditya

We really hope that more makers sign up Aditya Roy Kapur for such big budget projects.

Fresh vibe

Unlike other over exposed young stars we see Aditya only when there is a project lined up. He has curiosity factor.

Undeniable charm

While his acting chops might have been questioned by some, he has the perfect charm and suave quotient for certain kind of roles

Delivering the goods

When he gets a good director, Aditya invariably does well. The Night Manager has proved that to the world.

Onscreen intensity

He has a rare kind of intensity which is perfect for subtle characters

Great chemistry

Aditya Roy Kapur has always had great chemistry with all his co-stars whether it is Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra or the latest being Sobhita Dhulipala

Too much oomph

There are many women who would buy a ticket just to see him shirtless on screen.

