The Night Manager DETHRONES Asur 2: Top 10 OTT originals of the week on Disney Plus Hotstar, Jio Cinema and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
Disney+Hotstar series The Night Manager has taken up the top spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lust Stories 2 on Netflix has taken up the second spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Asur 2 that was on the first spot has now slipped to third.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy is the fourth most like OTT original this week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Witcher season 3 has added to the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jee Karda on Amazon Prime Video is on the sixth spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is on the seventh spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraction 2 is on the seventh spot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kerala Crime Files has got the nineth position.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Secret Invasion is the new entry to the list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and more Bollywood actors who are mumma's boys
Find Out More