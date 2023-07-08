The Night Manager DETHRONES Asur 2: Top 10 OTT originals of the week on Disney Plus Hotstar, Jio Cinema and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023

Disney+Hotstar series The Night Manager has taken up the top spot.

Lust Stories 2 on Netflix has taken up the second spot.

Asur 2 that was on the first spot has now slipped to third.

Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy is the fourth most like OTT original this week.

The Witcher season 3 has added to the list.

Jee Karda on Amazon Prime Video is on the sixth spot.

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi is on the seventh spot.

Extraction 2 is on the seventh spot.

Kerala Crime Files has got the nineth position.

Secret Invasion is the new entry to the list.

