Watch: Top 10 chilling horror movies and series on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Separation is a supernatural horror movie about a family wherein the mother dies and returns as a ghost. Watch it on Netflix.
Stranger Things has a lot of supernatural elements that’ll keep you hooked. It’s available on Netflix.
The Midnight Club follows teens who tell spooky stories. Watch it on Netflix.
Orphan: First Kill is a sequel which follows Esther pretending to be the missing daughter of a family. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
In The Lair, an air force pilot finds refuge in an abandoned liar which is full of a half-human, half-alien race. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
X is set in the 1970s, the film follows a group of youngsters who set out to make an adult film. Their elderly host has something up his sleeves. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
American Horror Stories season 2 is anthology horror series. The season 2 premiere in 2022. Watch it on Disney + Hotstar.
Werewolf By Night follows the story of a secret group of monster hunters. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Insanity (Insania) is a Brazilian horror psychological thriller series wherein a forensic investigator is admitted to a psychiatric clinic. It’s streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The Pope's Exorcist follows the story of Father Amorth who is called upon to face off against such a demon at a remote Abbey in Spain.
