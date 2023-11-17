The Railway Men and other movies and web series based on real life disaster events to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
The Railway Men releases on November 18 on Netflix. Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and more - the story is about leads trying to save those affected by Bhopal Gas tragedy.
Anupam Kher's series Bhuj: The Day India Shook is a documentary about the Gujarat earthquakes that took place in January 2001. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Trial by Fire on Netflix is based on tragic Upahar Cinema case. A couple fought to get justice for their kids and others who choked to death at the said cinema hall post a fire.
The Kashmir Files on Zee5 delves on the sufferings and struggles of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.
Kai Po Che! on Netflix starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh has the backdrop of Gujarat riots.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath is a romantic drama but it also depicts the 2013 cloudburst that wrecked havoc in Uttarakhand.
Parzania on Disney+Hotstar is about a couple hunting for their son who disappeared during 2002 Gujarat Riots. It is said to be inspired by a true story.
Anurag Kashyap's movie Black Friday revolved around the 1993 Bomb Blast that took place in Mumbai. The film was initially banned by CBFC. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Aakhri Sach on Disney+Hotstar is based on the spine-chilling tale of Burari deaths of 11 people of a family. The series stars Tamannaah Bhatia.
James Cameron's movie Titanic is also based on a true story of a ship hitting an iceberg in 1912.
Chernobyl web series on Jio Cinema is based on the horrifying nuclear power plant disaster that took place in 1986 in Soviet Union.
