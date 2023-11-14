The Railway Men and other riveting movies, series based on true events to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Netflix's recent release The Railway Men starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and more is based on the Bhopal Gas tragedy. The story will leave you shaken.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The spy thriller Khufiya on Netflix is said to be based on the life of Rabinder Singh a RAW agent allegedly sharing defense secrets with the US.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao is said to be based on a terrorist named Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who kidnapped Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. It is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar on Disney+Hotstar is based on Arushi Talvar murder case. It stars Irrfan Khan and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uri: The Surgical Strike is said to be based on India's retaliation to terrorist attack on country's base camp in Uri. The full movie is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992 starring Pratik Gandhi is based on the story of flamboyant stockbroker Harshad Mehta. It is on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first season of Netflix's Delhi Crime was based on the shocking Nirbhaya rape case. It stars Shefali Shah as a cop.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about courageous Neerja Bhanot who saved passengers from a hijack by sacrificing her life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica on Netflix is said to be based on Jessica Lal murder case that took place in 1999. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop on Netflix is a biographical drama on journalist Jigna Vora. She was wrongly accused and arrested post the murder of reporter Jyotirmoy Dey.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocket Boys on SonyLiv narrates the story of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime series Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix about phishing scam and cyber crime is said to be based on true events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Popular Korean movies, shows dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix
Find Out More