The Railway Men and Top 9 Indian web series that break the clutter of gangster and crime dramas
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
The Railway Men on Netflix is being welcomed as a break from overdose of mafia and crime dramas on Indian OTT
Kota Factory on Netflix is another show hailed for its real take on IIT aspirants' lives
Roohaniyaat on MX Player is a very successful web series on love and relationships
If you love small town stories then do give Gullak on Sony LIV a try
Panchayat on Prime Video is also a fine watch
ALT Balaji's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai is a drama packed with emotions
Jee Karda on Prime Video is the perfect watch for millennial buddies
ALT Balaji's The Married Woman is one of most emotional LGBTQ romances
Aspirants on Prime Video will strike a chord with everyone studying for India's top exams
Kaala Paani on Netflix is one of India's best survival dramas
