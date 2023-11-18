The Railway Men on OTT and other web series, movies based on the Bhopal Gopal Tragedy
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma starrer The Railway Men is based on the true story of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
The series was released on Netflix today and is one of the highly anticipated ones.
It talks about a deadly gas leak from a factory and how a few brave railway workers risk their lives to save others before the disaster strikes.
Let's have a look at more such web series, documentaries, docuseries or movies based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain talked about the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and how it impacted various lives. Rajpal Yadav played a key role in it.
The Yes Men Fix the World also touched upon the Bhopal tragedy 'ed by Dow Chemical.
Saiba from Bhopal is a short that talks about a year-old infant born in Bhopal which was affected by water contamination as a result of an industrial disaster.
Yes, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan also briefly touched upon the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
The movie touched upon various issues in the country and Bhopal Gas Tragedy was one of them.
The Family Man also had a reference to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy by the end of season 1.
Experts examined how the Chernobyl and Bhopal tragedies happened.
Bhopal: The Second Tragedy covered how 10 year after the tragedy, the American giant wriggled out of his responsibility towards the victims and their families.
Seconds from Disaster also touched upon one of the worst ever Industrial disaster Bhopal tragedy.
