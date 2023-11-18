The Railway Men, Pippa and more new movies, web series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 18, 2023
The Railway Men is about the Bhopal Gas tragedy and follows a group of railwaymen who endanger their lives for a rescue mission. Watch on Netflix.
The Railway Men stars R Madhavan, Divyendu, Kay Kay Menon and Babil Khan in main roles.
Pippa is about Balram Singh Mehta who fights on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. Watch on Prime Video.
Believer season 2 is a South Korean crime action realm that talks about police detective who goes on a quest for elusive Rak. Watch on Netflix.
Apurva is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat which stars Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav in main roles.
Apurva is about an ordinary woman who confronts challenges showcasing her determination to survive and live.
The Crown season 6 is available on Netflix and talks about the love story of William and Kate against Britain's Royal family.
Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee is a Punjabi homemaker who goes on a trip to Delhi for a school reunion. Watch on Netflix.
The Killer is an Americo neo-noir action thriller film adapted from French graphic novel by Alexis Matz. Watch on Netflix.
The Killer is about an assassin who follows a close call and becomes the subject of an international manhunt who contends with both his employers and struggles.
