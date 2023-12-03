The Railway Men, The Village and other Top 10 OTT originals of the week
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 03, 2023
The Railway Men revolves around the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and how railway workers put themselves on line to save thousands of lives. Stream on Netflix.
Aarya Sareen is back for revenge for her husband’s death in the third season of Aarya. Watch this drama on Disney+ Hotstar.
The second season of Loki is out and the God of Mischief is back and kicking, a treat for the marvel fans, watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
The supernatural horror series, The Village also recently saw its release on Prime Video. Giving all the horror fans goosebumps and rightfully so.
Aspirants new season has been performing well too, a must watch for all the students preparing for competitive exams, also on Prime Video.
Starring Tara Sutaria, Apurva is a female protagonist set on outwitting the infamous Chambal dacoits. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Squid Game: The Challenge was also released as a reality drama show where contestants take a part in Squid Game challenges. Watch on Netflix.
Kaala Paani is a fight against nature’s wrath of individuals with intertwined destinies. Stream on Netflix.
Scam 2003 is about the rise of a fruit seller to the kingpin of stamp paper scam. Watch the first season on Sony LIV.
Arjun tries to become the Sultan of Delhi but he has to go through a tricky path in order to be at the top. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
