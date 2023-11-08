The Railway Men: What is the real story of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak tragedy?

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

The Railway Men is a new Netflix web series that provides an untold narrative of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, highlighting the selfless actions of these brave souls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This series delves into real-life events, recounting the courageous acts of those who faced impending death with unwavering resolve.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 1984, the horrifying Bhopal Gas Tragedy unfolded, leaving an indelible mark on India's history.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Union Carbide pesticide plant released around 40 tons of deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas, turning Bhopal into a nightmarish disaster zone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The toxic gas cloud enveloped the nearby city, causing immediate deaths and injuries. Many people were asphyxiated, while others suffered chemical burns and other health issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amid the catastrophe, the Bhopal Railway Junction turned into a scene of sheer terror, with thousands gasping for life as they awaited their uncertain fate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was the unsung heroes among the railway station staff who stepped up to launch a daring rescue mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These heroes' unwavering courage and determination saved countless lives, serving as a testament to the indomitable human spirit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The immediate death toll from the disaster was estimated to be around 3,800 people, but the long-term impact led to the death of thousands more due to related illnesses and injuries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A legal battle ensued, and in 1989, Union Carbide agreed to pay $470 million as compensation to the Indian government.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Warren Anderson, the then-CEO of Union Carbide, was arrested but managed to leave India on bail and was never extradited to face charges in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Railway Men offers a gripping portrayal of real-life heroism in the face of unimaginable adversity, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Railway Men will stream on Netflix from 18th November 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Horoscope 8 November, 2023: Know about your work life, love, health and more

 

 Find Out More