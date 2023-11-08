The Railway Men: What is the real story of the 1984 Bhopal gas leak tragedy?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
The Railway Men is a new Netflix web series that provides an untold narrative of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, highlighting the selfless actions of these brave souls.
This series delves into real-life events, recounting the courageous acts of those who faced impending death with unwavering resolve.
In 1984, the horrifying Bhopal Gas Tragedy unfolded, leaving an indelible mark on India's history.
The Union Carbide pesticide plant released around 40 tons of deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas, turning Bhopal into a nightmarish disaster zone.
The toxic gas cloud enveloped the nearby city, causing immediate deaths and injuries. Many people were asphyxiated, while others suffered chemical burns and other health issues.
Amid the catastrophe, the Bhopal Railway Junction turned into a scene of sheer terror, with thousands gasping for life as they awaited their uncertain fate.
It was the unsung heroes among the railway station staff who stepped up to launch a daring rescue mission.
These heroes' unwavering courage and determination saved countless lives, serving as a testament to the indomitable human spirit.
The immediate death toll from the disaster was estimated to be around 3,800 people, but the long-term impact led to the death of thousands more due to related illnesses and injuries.
A legal battle ensued, and in 1989, Union Carbide agreed to pay $470 million as compensation to the Indian government.
Warren Anderson, the then-CEO of Union Carbide, was arrested but managed to leave India on bail and was never extradited to face charges in India.
The Railway Men offers a gripping portrayal of real-life heroism in the face of unimaginable adversity, reminding us of the resilience of the human spirit.
The Railway Men will stream on Netflix from 18th November 2023.
