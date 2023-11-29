The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and more American reality shows to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Netflix) - Follows affluent women in Beverly Hills and their extravagant lifestyles, dramas, and relationships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Netflix) - Chronicles the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, showcasing their personal and professional endeavors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shark Tank (Prime Video)- Entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to potential investors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
America's Got Talent (Prime Video)- Showcases various talents with contestants competing for a prize.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Project Runway - Fashion designers compete in challenges to showcase their creativity and win a chance to launch their line.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Queer Eye (Netflix) - A group of gay men (the Fab Five) help individuals improve their lives in various aspects, including fashion, grooming, and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Top Chef (JioCinema) - Chefs face culinary challenges to prove their skills and win the title of top chef.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dancing with the Stars (Disney+ Hotstar) - Celebrities are paired with professional dancers to compete in ballroom dancing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Voice (Disney+ Hotstar)- Aspiring singers compete in a singing competition judged by well-known artists.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RuPaul's Drag Race (Netflix) - Drag queens compete in challenges to become America's next drag superstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Paatal Lok and other Top 10 popular controversial web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More