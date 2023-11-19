The richest South Indian actor: It's not Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Prabhas or Vijay

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023

According to a DNA report, Akkineni Nagarjuna has a net worth of Rs 3010 crore. He is the wealthiest South Indian actor.

The 64-year-old handsome hunk is a successful producer, TV show host, and entrepreneur.

Nagarjuna reportedly charges around Rs 9-20 crore per project.

He earns a substantial amount of money from producing movies under his production banner, Annapurna Studios.

He has also invested in real estate and the Indian Super League. He is the co-owner of Kerala Blasters FC.

Nagarjuna also owns a convention center in Hyderabad and earns from brand endorsements.

Nagarjuna owns expensive wheels, a private jet, lavish houses and much more.

He is a proud owner of a luxurious bungalow worth Rs 45 crore in Hyderabad.

Daggubati Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi have a net worth of Rs 2200 crore and Rs 1650 crore, respectively.

According to DNA and The Times of India, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan has a net worth of Rs 1370 crore.

