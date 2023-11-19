The richest South Indian actor: It's not Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Prabhas or Vijay
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
According to a DNA report, Akkineni Nagarjuna has a net worth of Rs 3010 crore. He is the wealthiest South Indian actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 64-year-old handsome hunk is a successful producer, TV show host, and entrepreneur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna reportedly charges around Rs 9-20 crore per project.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He earns a substantial amount of money from producing movies under his production banner, Annapurna Studios.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has also invested in real estate and the Indian Super League. He is the co-owner of Kerala Blasters FC.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna also owns a convention center in Hyderabad and earns from brand endorsements.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna owns expensive wheels, a private jet, lavish houses and much more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a proud owner of a luxurious bungalow worth Rs 45 crore in Hyderabad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daggubati Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi have a net worth of Rs 2200 crore and Rs 1650 crore, respectively.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to DNA and The Times of India, Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan has a net worth of Rs 1370 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's fee, earnings and net worth will shock you
Find Out More