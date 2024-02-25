The richest South Indian actresses right now

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

South Indian film industry's recent success prompts actors and actresses to demand higher remuneration.

Nayanthara emerges as South India's richest actress, with a net worth of Rs 183 crore.

She primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies and recently made her Bollywood debut.

Nayanthara charged Rs 10 crore for her role in the Bollywood film Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

She leads a luxurious lifestyle with homes in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala, plus a private jet and a collection of cars.

Nayanthara earns from brand endorsements, movie production, social media promotions, and investments.

Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty also rank among the highest-paid actresses, with net worths of Rs 110 crore and around Rs 100 crore respectively.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly earns Rs 10 crore for the Indian version of Citadel and has a net worth of around Rs 80 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna, with a net worth of Rs 45 crore, is establishing herself in the Hindi film industry with notable projects.

She is set to appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun, further solidifying her position in the industry.

