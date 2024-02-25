The richest South Indian actresses right now
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
South Indian film industry's recent success prompts actors and actresses to demand higher remuneration.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara emerges as South India's richest actress, with a net worth of Rs 183 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She primarily works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies and recently made her Bollywood debut.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara charged Rs 10 crore for her role in the Bollywood film Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She leads a luxurious lifestyle with homes in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kerala, plus a private jet and a collection of cars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara earns from brand endorsements, movie production, social media promotions, and investments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty also rank among the highest-paid actresses, with net worths of Rs 110 crore and around Rs 100 crore respectively.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly earns Rs 10 crore for the Indian version of Citadel and has a net worth of around Rs 80 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna, with a net worth of Rs 45 crore, is establishing herself in the Hindi film industry with notable projects.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is set to appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun, further solidifying her position in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 reasons Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is the new heartthrob in town
Find Out More