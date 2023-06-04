Top 10 Horror movies based on Urban Legend to keep you frightened for days

Top 10 Horror movies based on Urban Legend that are scary AF!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Candyman

1985 movie Candyman is reportedly based on Urban Legend Bloody Mary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trick ‘r Treat

2007 movie Trick ‘r Treat is among the scariest movies ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When A Stranger Calls

When A Stranger Calls is a story about a lone babysitter who gets to know that there is a murdered inside the house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Ring

The Ring is creepy and will leave scared for days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Willow Creek

The Willow Creek revolves around a pair that tries to solve the mystery behind a big foot. It leads to horrifying conclusions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urban Legend

The title itself is enough. It is about murders that follow Urban Legend myths as setups.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer has a bunch of friends hiding a body whom they accidentally killed. The horror follows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Christmas

Black Christmas is reportedly inspired byr true-crime story that took place in Montreal, Canada.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Tag Along

The Tag Along is a story of a creepy little girl in red following people.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ju-on: The Grudge

Ju-on: The Grudge is as scary as it can get.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian Actors with the maximum number of hits

 

 Find Out More