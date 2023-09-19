The Rock makes a record-breaking return to WWE Smackdown; know his net worth, most expensive things owned and more

Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' made a surprise return to WWE and gave a boost to its ratings.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

The Rock returns to WWE

On Friday night, The Rock made a surprise entry on SMACKDOWN after a hiatus of nearly 3 years and left a crowd of 14,000 people roaring.

‘The Great One’

With pivotal championship reigns over the years, The Rock is often dubbed as ‘The Great One’ in professional wrestling.

Big Boost in Viewership

The Rock’s return gave a big boost to the episode’s viewership with an overall 23 percent rise from last week.

Record Breaking Views

The Rock’s return garnered over 103 million views across social media platforms, making it the most socially viewed video of the year.

Wrestling career cut short due to Hollywood

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson left his WWE career in 2004 to focus on his acting career.

Acting Career

In a career spanning nearly 20 years, The Rock has featured in over 40 films.

Richest actors in the world

He is also one of the richest actors in the world and ranks third after Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry.

Net Worth in 2023

Reportedly, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a net worth of over $800 million in 2023.

Highest paid actor in 2022

Forbes reported The Rock’s earnings as $270 million in 2022, making him the highest-paid actor last year.

Most expensive things owned by The Rock

Some of the most expensive things owned by the actor include the fastest private jet in the world, a Pagani Huayra supercar and one of the most expensive houses in Hollywood.

The Rock to return to WWE

The Rock wants to make a comeback to WWE and will reportedly return to action with WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

