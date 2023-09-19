The Rock makes a record-breaking return to WWE Smackdown; know his net worth, most expensive things owned and more

Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' made a surprise return to WWE and gave a boost to its ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
On Friday night, The Rock made a surprise entry on SMACKDOWN after a hiatus of nearly 3 years and left a crowd of 14,000 people roaring.
With pivotal championship reigns over the years, The Rock is often dubbed as 'The Great One' in professional wrestling.
The Rock's return gave a big boost to the episode's viewership with an overall 23 percent rise from last week.
The Rock's return garnered over 103 million views across social media platforms, making it the most socially viewed video of the year.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson left his WWE career in 2004 to focus on his acting career.
In a career spanning nearly 20 years, The Rock has featured in over 40 films.
He is also one of the richest actors in the world and ranks third after Jerry Seinfeld and Tyler Perry.
Reportedly, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a net worth of over $800 million in 2023.
Forbes reported The Rock's earnings as $270 million in 2022, making him the highest-paid actor last year.
Some of the most expensive things owned by the actor include the fastest private jet in the world, a Pagani Huayra supercar and one of the most expensive houses in Hollywood.
The Rock wants to make a comeback to WWE and will reportedly return to action with WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.
